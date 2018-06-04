Padres' Ryan Weathers: Popped by Padres with No. 7 overall pick
The Padres have selected Weathers with the seventh overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
Weathers has all of the qualities one would expect to see in the son of a former MLB pitcher (his father David pitched in the majors for 19 years). He has great command of three pitches, has advanced feel for a changeup and was athletic enough to star for his high school basketball team, despite the fact he doesn't really look the part (6-foot-2, 210 pounds). He throws from the left side, so his low-90s fastball could end up being a plus offering if he continues to locate it well. Weathers' top secondary pitch is a curveball that also has a chance to be a plus pitch, but his feel for an average changeup is just as impressive for an 18-year-old hurler. He projects as a mid-rotation starter. This pick will likely allow the Padres to spend up later in the draft.
