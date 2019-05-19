Padres' Ryan Weathers: Returns from IL
Weathers (arm) was activated from Low-A Fort Wayne's 7-day injured list Sunday, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.
Weathers had been shut down for the past three weeks after experiencing a dead-arm period, but all is apparently sound on the health front now. The lefty was slated to return to the mound for Sunday's game against the Lansing, but he'll have to wait at least another day to pitch after the contest was postponed.
