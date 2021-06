Weathers will be recalled from Triple-A El Paso to start Thursday at Cincinnati, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The left-hander was demoted to Triple-A in mid-June but will rejoin the rotation Thursday with Dinelson Lamet (forearm) landing on the injured list over the weekend. Weathers has pitched well in 14 appearances (eight starts) for the Friars with a 2.47 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 34:13 K:BB across 47.1 innings.