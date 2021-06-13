Weathers will return to the bullpen for the time being, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Weathers has fared well in a starting role this season, posting a 2.78 ERA over 32.1 innings. However, he has taken a small step back over his past two starts, allowing seven earned runs across 10 frames. In addition, the southpaw has yet to reach 100 innings in a professional season, so the shift out of the rotation for now may help him contribute more later in the campaign. The Padres do not appear to be assigning another pitcher to Weathers' starting spot, instead opting to shift from a six-man to a traditional five-man rotation.