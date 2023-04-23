Weathers recorded his first hold of the season after striking out one and allowing one hit over a scoreless seventh inning out of the bullpen in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

With Joe Musgrove (toe/shoulder) returning from the 15-day injured list and working five innings in his season debut, Weathers moved into a relief role despite turning in a 2.81 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over his first three starts of the campaign. Though the southpaw is just 23 years old and would be deserving of a spot in nearly any other team's rotation, Weathers will have to settle for bullpen work while the Padres have all of their key starters at full strength. Due to a pair of off days during the upcoming week, the Friars will move from a six-man rotation to a five-man setup, so Nick Martinez is also in line to join Weathers in the bullpen.