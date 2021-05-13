Weathers will start Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The 21-year-old has pitched three innings of relief in each of his past two outings, but he'll make the start in Sunday's series finale versus St. Louis. Weathers may not pitch deep enough to qualify for the victory given his recent workload, and Dinelson Lamet could be in the mix to work behind him.
