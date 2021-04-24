Padres manager Jayce Tingler stated Friday that Weathers will remain in the starting rotation for the time being, Annie Heilbrunn of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Weathers has shone in his five appearances this season, yielding only one earned run over 15.1 innings while registering a 16:5 K:BB. In two starts against the division-rival Dodgers, the left-hander has given up no runs on only two hits across 9.1 frames. Weathers has been getting a look in the rotation with Adrian Morejon (elbow) out for the season and Dinelson Lamet (forearm) going to the 10-day IL after only one start. Even when Lamet returns, Weathers could remain a starter if he continues dominating opposing offenses.