Weathers will start Friday's game against the Dodgers, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The 21-year-old has picked up a save and a win while allowing one run over six innings through his first three big-league appearances, and he's now set to make his first start in the majors Friday. Weathers last pitched Saturday with 31 pitches over two innings and is unlikely to have the workload of a traditional starter, so it's difficult to see him being able to qualify for a victory. The young left-hander receives a tough draw versus the reigning World Series champions, and it will likely only be a spot start before returning to the bullpen with Dinelson Lamet (elbow) closing in on his return from the injured list.