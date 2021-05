Weathers (1-1) took the loss in Tuesday's 2-1 match with Pittsburgh, pitching three relief innings and allowing four hits and one run with four strikeouts.

Weathers followed starter Dinelson Lamet and pitched well despite being saddled with the loss. It's fair to expect San Diego to score more runs in the future and Weathers' 0.93 ERA and 0.72 WHIP in 19.1 innings show he has the potential to eventually be used in higher leverage scenarios.