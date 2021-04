Weathers has earned another start and will remain in the starting rotation for the time being, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Weathers worked 3.2 scoreless frames in his last outing Friday against the Dodgers, and even with the return of Dinelson Lamet (elbow) arriving later in the week, the club plans to keep the southpaw in the rotation moving forward. Lin notes that the Padres may elect to roll with a six-man rotation temporarily as a result of this decision.