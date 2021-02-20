Weathers is projected to be stretched into a starter at the beginning of spring camp, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Weathers made his big-league debut in the playoffs last season, coming out of the bullpen to toss 1.1 scoreless innings against the Dodgers in the NLDS. However, the southpaw has worked exclusively as a starter in the minors, compiling a 3.78 ERA and 108:22 K:BB over 114.1 frames. The 21-year-old is likely to open the campaign in the minors, but he could be a candidate for a big-league roster spot if a place in the rotation opens at some point in the season.