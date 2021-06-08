Weathers improved to 3-2 after working five innings and giving up three runs on five hits and and a walk while striking out four in Monday's 9-4 win over the Cubs.

Though Weathers remains a member of the Padres' six-man rotation, the team continues to monitor his workload carefully in every start. The 21-year-old has yet to top 90 pitches in any of his eight starts, and he'll likely remain under a light restriction throughout the season. The southpaw maintains a shiny 2.44 ERA and 1.02 WHIP on the campaign, but his low innings counts and low strikeout rate (6.7 K/9) puts somewhat of a cap on his fantasy upside.