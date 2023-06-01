Zavala has a .248/.389/.394 slash line, five home runs, six steals and a 34.8 percent hard-hit rate in 40 games for Single-A Lake Elsinore.

The lefty-hitting 18-year-old outfielder has the worst linedrive rate (11.2 percent) of his career, which, along with his 28.8 percent strikeout rate, is contributing to his low batting average. Even so, he is the third-youngest qualified hitter in the California League and has been significantly better than league average (119 wRC+). A hot streak could net Zavala a promotion to the Midwest League.