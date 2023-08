Zavala was promoted from Single-A Lake Elsinore to High-A Fort Wayne on Sunday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Zavala spent the start of the season with the Single-A club and slashed .267/.420/.451 with 14 homers, 83 runs, 71 RBI and 20 stolen bases over 101 games. The 19-year-old will now attempt to make an impact against High-A competition late in the year.