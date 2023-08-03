Barlow earned a hold against Colorado on Wednesday, striking out three batters in 1.2 scoreless innings.

After being acquired in a trade with the Royals on Tuesday, Barlow saw his first action as a Padre on Wednesday, coming on with San Diego holding a 4-1 lead with one out in the sixth frame. The right-handed reliever's own error put a runner on base in that inning, but that was the only misstep by Barlow in an impressive outing during which he threw 15 of 20 pitches for a strike and fanned three batters. Josh Hader is entrenched as the Padres' closer, so Barlow probably won't have many chances to add to the 13 saves he notched while with Kansas City, but he should still see plenty of high-leverage situations as a bridge to Hader.