Manaea allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six over 6.2 innings against Pittsburgh on Saturday. He did not factor in the decision.

The southpaw allowed a run in the first inning and two more in the fifth but pitched well overall in notching his fourth quality start of the campaign. Manaea threw a season-high 110 pitches -- the first time he has crossed the 100-pitch threshold this season -- and didn't allow any homers for the first time in three starts. He'll likely make his next start at home against Miami on Friday.