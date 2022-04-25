Manaea (2-2) took the loss during Sunday's 10-2 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing seven runs (six earned) on six hits and three walks with five strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

This was Manaea's first poor outing with his new team, as he permitted runs in each inning except the second and departed with the bases loaded and the game at a respectable 4-1. Reliever Dinelson Lamet allowed all three inherited runners and one additional to score and put the game out of reach. The lefty's ERA jumped more than two full runs from 1.42 to 3.47 due to the blow up, and he'll look to rebound against Pittsburgh on Saturday.