Manaea allowed three runs on four hits and a walk, striking six in four innings in a 4-3 loss Tuesday in Miami. He did not factor into the decision.

Nick Fortes tagged Manaea with solo homers in the second and fourth innings. The lefty was removed from the game after four innings, having tossed 64 pitches. It was his fifth straight outing of throwing 83 pitches or fewer. Since the All-Star break he has an 8.06 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and seven homers allowed in 22.1 innings across five outings.