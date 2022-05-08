Manaea (2-3) took the loss during Saturday's 8-0 defeat at the hands of the Marlins, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk with eight strikeouts in six innings.

Manaea limited the damage to a solo home run early but permitted a two-run double to Garrett Cooper in the fifth inning to fall in line for the loss. The 30-year-old has hit a bit of a rough patch of late, surrendering 12 runs over his last 17 innings across three starts, whereas those marks were three runs through 19 innings in his first three turns. Manaea carries a 3.75 ERA into a projected start against Atlanta next weekend.