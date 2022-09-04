Manaea (7-8) took the loss against the Dodgers on Saturday, surrendering eight runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out four batters over 4.1 innings.

Manaea was in trouble from the get-go, falling behind 2-0 after two batters on a home run by Trea Turner. That was one of three long balls the southpaw gave up in the game, the last of which -- a Justin Turner two-run bomb in the fifth inning -- sent him to the showers. Manaea has been hit hard in each of his past two starts, giving up a combined 14 runs and 19 hits over 8.1 frames. His season ERA is up to 5.27, which is on pace to be the worst of his career.