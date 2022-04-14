Manaea (1-1) struck out six in six innings and allowed two runs on four hits and two walks in a 2-1 loss Wednesday in San Francisco.

Manaea pitched well in his second start of the season and held the Giants in check outside of a two-out, two-run double in the second inning by Luke Williams. Unfortunately for Manaea, Logan Webb was dominant and the Padres were unable to provide much in the form of run support. His next start will likely come early next week against Cincinnati.