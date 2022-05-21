Manaea didn't factor into the decision during Friday's 8-7 win over San Francisco, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts in six innings.

Manaea pitched well to every Giant aside from Darin Ruf, who accounted for three of the four runs against the lefty with two home runs. After a scorching stretch to open the campaign, the 30-year-old has been pedestrian over his last five outings with a 5.70 ERA across 30 innings. A 3.41 xFIP indicates Manaea's 4.04 ERA has been a product of some poor luck, and he'll look to get back in the win column for the first time since April 18 with a start projected for midweek against Milwaukee.