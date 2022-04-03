Manea and Aaron Holiday were acquired by the Padres from the Athletics on Sunday in exchange for infielder Euribiel Angeles and pitcher Adrian Martinez, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

It appeared Manea may remain in Oakland to begin the season despite constant trade rumors, but he's now been dealt to San Diego with less than a week before Opening Day. The left-hander joins a rotation that already includes Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Blake Snell and Mike Clevinger, as the NL West continues to stack up talent. Manea posted a 3.91 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 194:41 K:BB over 179.1 innings last year and should slot into the middle of that loaded starting five.