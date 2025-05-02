Reynolds (foot) has appeared in three games with Triple-A El Paso, throwing 3.1 scoreless and hitless innings while compiling a 2:3 K:BB.

Reynolds began the season on the IL due to a stress reaction in his right foot. He started a minor-league rehab stint April 22 and has gotten into three contests since. The right-hander didn't appear in any spring games due to the foot injury, so he may need a few more outings with El Paso before he's potentially activated. San Diego's bullpen has been dominant this season, but Reynolds could find a place in the big club's bullpen after excelling during a small sample size with the Padres last season, as he posted a 0.82 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB over 11 innings across nine appearances.