The Marlins traded Reynolds and Garrett Cooper to the Padres on Tuesday in exchange for Ryan Weathers, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

Reynolds was originally drafted as a first baseman and corner outfielder back in 2016, but he has since converted fully into a relief pitcher and was sporting a 2.77 ERA with 54 strikeouts through 48.2 innings this season between Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Jacksonville. The 25-year-old will likely report to the Triple-A affiliate of the Padres in El Paso.