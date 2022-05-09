Alcantara was claimed off waivers by the Padres on Monday.
Alcantara played in 23 games for the Diamondbacks to begin the year but hit just .189 with a homer, seven RBI and six runs. He'll attempt to carve out a role in San Diego after Matt Beaty (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday.
