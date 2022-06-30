Alcantara was designated for assignment by the Padres on Thursday.
Alcantara saw sporadic playing time during his stint on the Padres' active roster, and he hit just .114 with three runs, three RBI, two walks and 12 strikeouts over 22 games. He'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Matt Batten's contract was selected by San Diego.
