Alcantara will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Thursday's game against the Cubs, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

With Ha-Seong Kim resting for the day game after a night game, Alcantara will crack the lineup for only the sixth time since the Padres claimed him off waivers from the Diamondbacks on May 9. Due to the Friars cruising to a 19-5 win Wednesday, manager Bob Melvin was able to pull multiple regulars early from the contest, which allowed Alcantara to go 1-for-2 with an RBI while coming off the bench.