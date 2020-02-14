Play

Frankoff signed with the Padres as a non-roster invitee Friday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The 31-year-old has just two big-league innings under his belt, both with the Cubs in 2017. He spent the last two seasons pitching for the Doosan Bears of the KBO, posting a 3.68 ERA in 50 starts.

