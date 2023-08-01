Lugo allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out nine over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Monday.

Lugo turned in his third straight quality start while also pitching seven innings for the third time this year. His nine strikeouts were a season high, though he also walked multiple batters for the fifth time in 16 starts. The 33-year-old now has a 3.54 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 88:19 K:BB through 89 innings overall. Lugo is projected for a home start against the Dodgers over the weekend.