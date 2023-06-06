Lugo (calf) will face live hitters soon and hopes to return to the Padres without needing a minor-league rehab assignment, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Lugo threw a 50-pitch bullpen session Friday and completed running drills Saturday before another scheduled bullpen Monday, so he appears to be well on his way to a return from the calf strain that led to his placement on the 15-day IL in mid-May. Though the right-hander hopes to rejoin the big club without a rehab stint, it's uncertain whether the organization will follow that plan given that Lugo has already spent more than the minimum time on the injured list. Whenever he does return, Lugo should have a spot in the rotation waiting for him, as Ryan Weathers has been mostly unimpressive as his fill-in.