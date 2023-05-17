Manger Bob Melvin told reporters after Tuesday's loss to the Royals that Lugo strained his calf while covering first to record his final out, and he's unlikely to make his next scheduled start, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Lugo may not have been long for the outing anyway as he allowed five runs over two innings in the loss to Kansas City, but unfortunately the injury will likely keep him from being able to pitch again this weekend. The Padres could turn to Ryan Weathers if Lugo required a stint on the injured list, but for now the right-hander should be considered day-to-day.