Lugo (3-3) took the loss Tuesday versus the Royals, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks over two innings. He struck out two.

It was Lugo's shortest outing of the season, and the five runs he allowed were a season high. The Royals did all of their damage in the second inning, and while the Padres pulled within a run, the comeback fell short. Lugo's mostly been effective as a starter this season, logging five quality starts in eight outings. He has a 4.10 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 38:11 K:BB through 41.2 innings. The right-hander is tentatively projected for a road start versus the Nationals next week.