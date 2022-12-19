Lugo agreed to a deal with the Padres on Monday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Lugo's deal is two years and $15 million with an opt-out after 2023, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. The Padres plan to use Lugo as a starter, but it's easy to imagine him shifting to the bullpen at some point like Nick Martinez did in 2022. Lugo posted a 3.60 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 65 innings with the Mets last season, with an impressive 69:18 K:BB. Having not started games since 2020, the righty figures to be on somewhat of an innings limit early in 2023.