Lugo (2-1) took the loss Friday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk over six innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out six.

Lugo pitched effectively against Arizona, but the Padres couldn't provide any run support. The right-hander has commanded the strike zone well this season, as he's walked no more than one batter in three of his four starts. The former Met has also kept hitters in the ballpark, with only one home run allowed thus far. The Louisiana native is tentatively slated to face the Cubs at Wrigley Field in his next start.