Lugo (4-5) took the loss Wednesday, giving up two runs on three hits over seven innings as the Padres fell 3-2 to the Pirates. He struck out eight without walking a batter.

The right-hander generated an eye-popping 31 called or swinging strikes on only 84 pitches, but he got little run support and left the mound down 2-1 after solo shots by Ji-Man Choi in the second inning and Bryan Reynolds in the fourth. Lugo has delivered four quality starts in his last five outings, and since returning to the rotation in mid-June he's posted a 3.12 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 41:5 K:BB through 40.1 innings. He faces a tough challenge in his next start, however, which is likely to come early next week in Coors Field.