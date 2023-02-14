Lugo is expected to open the season as part of the Padres' six-man rotation, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Lugo signed with the Padres with the intent of joining the rotation and that evidently won't change even after the club added Michael Wacha. The former Met hasn't started a game since 2020 and hasn't been a full-time starter since 2017, so it makes sense to ease him into things as part of a six-man rotation. Nick Martinez -- who made 37 relief appearances and 10 starts last season -- will also open 2023 in the rotation. The Padres could eventually go back to a traditional five-man setup, but initially each starter will get extra rest in between outings.