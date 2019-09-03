Mejias-Brean had his contract selected from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.

Mejias-Brean is on track to make his major-league debut after being granted a September callup. He put together an impressive season at the dish for El Paso, slashing .316/.371/.455 with 11 homers, 66 RBI and four stolen bases over 117 matchups.

