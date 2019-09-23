Mejias-Brean went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and a walk in Sunday's 6-4 win over Arizona.

Mejias-Brean took Yoan Lopez deep for a two-run, walk-off homer in the bottom of the 10th inning. It was the second homer of his MLB career and four of his first six hits have gone for extra bases.

More News
Our Latest Stories