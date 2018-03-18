Padres' Shane Peterson: Shifts to minors camp
Peterson was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday.
After signing a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training in December, Peterson faced an uphill battle at cracking the Padres' Opening Day roster. The veteran outfielder posted a .400 OBP in his numerous Cactus League appearances, but it ultimately wasn't enough to play his way onto the big-league roster, as the Padres are probably better served giving some of their younger outfielders an opportunity at the big-league level.
More News
