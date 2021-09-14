site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Shaun Anderson: Promoted to majors
Anderson was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Monday.
Anderson owns an 8.02 ERA and 2.06 WHIP with a 17:12 K:BB across 21.1 frames in 2021. He'll take the roster spot of Chris Paddack, who was placed on the 10-day injured list due to elbow inflammation.
