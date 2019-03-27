Padres' Socrates Brito: Claimed by Padres
Brito was claimed off waivers by the Padres on Wednesday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
It's a somewhat odd move, as the Padres' outfield seems to be quite full already with Wil Myers, Manuel Margot, Franmil Reyes, Hunter Renfroe and Franchy Cordero. It's possible Brito will win a bench role, possibly over Cordero, but the Padres could also be attempting to send Brito back through waivers again and have him serve a depth role at the Triple-A level.
