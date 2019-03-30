Padres' Socrates Brito: Removed from 40-man roster
Brito was designated for assignment by the Padres on Saturday.
Brito was claimed off waivers from Arizona on Wednesday, making the Padres' Opening Day roster despite what was already a glut of outfielders. With Nick Margevicius needing to be added to the 40-man roster Saturday ahead of his debut start, Brito was cast off the roster before receiving a single at-bat.
