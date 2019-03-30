Brito was designated for assignment by the Padres on Saturday.

Brito was claimed off waivers from Arizona on Wednesday, making the Padres' Opening Day roster despite what was already a glut of outfielders. With Nick Margevicius needing to be added to the 40-man roster Saturday ahead of his debut start, Brito was cast off the roster before receiving a single at-bat.

