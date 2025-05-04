Kolek (1-0) earned the win Sunday against the Pirates, allowing four hits and two walks over 5.1 scoreless innings. He struck out four.

It was a strong season debut for the 28-year-old Kolek, who held the Pirates to just four singles en route to a victory. Kolek made 42 appearances out of the bullpen for San Diego last year, pitching to a 5.21 ERA with a 1.52 WHIP and 39:12 K:BB across 46.2 innings. Kolek figures to stick around as the Padres' fifth starter following Sunday's performance. He'd line up for a road matchup in Colorado in his next outing.