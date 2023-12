The Padres selected Kolek during the 2023 Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday.

The Mariners elected not to add Kolek to their 40-man roster after he posted a 4.23 ERA over 61.2 innings at the Triple-A level last season, but the Padres apparently liked what they saw. The 26-year-old should fill a bullpen role with San Diego, and he'll need to stay with the big-league club for the entirety of 2024 in order to stick with the organization.