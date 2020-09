Wilson was added to the Padres' 60-man player pool and is working out at the team's alternate training site, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Wilson was drafted by San Diego in the eighth round of the 2018 first-year player draft. The 26-year-old reliever posted a 2.67 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 85:26 K:BB over 64 innings between High-A Lake Elsinore and Triple-A El Paso last season.