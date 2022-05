Wilson saved Friday's 3-2 win against the Marlins, allowing one hit and one walk in the ninth inning.

With Taylor Rogers unavailable, manager Bob Melvin turned to the rookie Wilson for the save and the 27-year-old delivered despite some traffic on the bases. He let the first two batters reach base in the ninth inning but proceeded to retire the next three to secure the victory. In 12 games, Wilson has recorded 15 strikeouts compared to five walks in 15 innings with a 3.00 ERA.