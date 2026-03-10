Song (oblique) has yet to resume swinging a bat and hasn't been cleared to participate in fielding drills, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The Padres have made it clear that they intend to slow play Song's recovery in an effort to ensure the issue doesn't pop up again later this season. "We've got to play that injury really cautious," stated manager Craig Stammen. "Because he had it, came back, got it again. It's just one of those things -- we can't have that happen the whole year. We've got to nip it in the bud right now." Cassavell points out that Opening Day is only two weeks away, and the fact that Song has only received treatment since aggravating the oblique injury is cause for concern.