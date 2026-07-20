Padres' Sung-Mun Song: Finishes with three hits Sunday

Song went 3-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBI in a 19-2 victory against Kansas City on Sunday.

Song didn't start the game, but he was called upon to pinch hit for Luis Campusano with the Padres up 8-2 in the eighth inning. The rookie out of South Korea singled in that plate appearance, then doubled and singled in the ninth as San Diego put up 11 runs over the final two frames. Song is slashing a healthy .281/.361/.438 with a homer, seven RBI, eight runs, five stolen bases and a 4:3 BB:K through 12 contests in July, but he's been losing playing time of late -- he's started just twice over the Padres' past six contests.