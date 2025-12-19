The Padres signed Song to a three-year, $13 million contract Friday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

The Padres will also owe a posting fee to the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korea Baseball Organization. Song, 29, slashed .315/.387/.530 with 26 homers and 25 steals in 2025 for the Heroes. He primarily played third base for Kiwoom, but with Manny Machado manning that spot for the Padres, Song should see more action at second base and/or first base, where he also has experience.